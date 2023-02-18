Al-Sudani: Iraq seeks to boost cooperation with the US in combatting terrorism

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Muhammad S. al-Sudani, met with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

In a statement, the Iraqi government said both sides discussed issues of common interests, including ways to boost relations between Baghdad and Washington to face the economic challenges in Iraq.

Al-Sudani stressed that Iraq prioritizes economic reforms, developing the energy sector, and establishing investment partnerships in the gas sector.

The Iraqi Prime Minister expressed Iraq's desire to boost cooperation with the United States in "combatting terrorism by providing training, advice, and information exchange for the Iraqi security forces."

For his part, the US top official praised Iraq's role in regional stability, reiterating support for the Iraqi government's plans for reforms