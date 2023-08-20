Al-Sudani: Electronic financial transactions can address exchange rate challenges

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, inaugurated the National Data Center today, Sunday, at the General Secretariat of the Cabinet.
A statement issued by al-Sudani's media office mentioned that he was briefed on the completion stages of the first phase of the center, utilizing smart screens and models that depict the installation stages of the National Cloud facility. This also encompasses the digital transformation, including the elimination of Issuance Authentication document.
Al-Sudani also monitored the operations of the unified window for delivering 299 electronic services, presently named the "Ur E-Services Gateway". He also reviewed the digital transformation map and the International Training Center, where a practical simulation of one of the judicial notary transactions was presented. He explored the electronic system for tracking citizen communications through advisory services, as well as the practical utilization of the vehicle fine platform as an example of the Gateway's services.
He emphasized the necessity of media awareness about these services to facilitate education. the PM also highlighted that this project will support the government's program in combating financial and administrative corruption, which poses a critical challenge to all development, reconstruction, and service projects.
Al-Sudani urged for these steps to be more comprehensive and inclusive, expressing appreciation for all the efforts dedicated to accomplishing this project.
Additionally, PM al-Sudani met with international experts representing supporting entities for the project, including the United Nations Development Programme, the World Bank, the UK Government Digital Service (GDS), the World Food Programme, the International Cooperation Agency, the Canadian Foreign Affairs Foundation, and IMMAP. During the meeting, he received a brief presentation about the comprehensive digital transformation roadmap in Iraq.
Furthermore, he chaired a meeting of the advisory team for the Electronic Government Committee, wherein he stressed the importance of data consolidation to facilitate citizen services and address poverty and ration card issues, aiming to streamline processes and reduce time consumption.
"Electronic financial transactions can serve to address exchange rate issues, bridge disparities, and resolve many other challenges that ultimately benefit citizens," al-Sudani added, affirming that "the government's readiness to fulfill all financial requirements and adapt decisions and measures in alignment with the digital transformation."