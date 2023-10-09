Al-Sudani, Al Thani discuss ongoing crisis in Palestine

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani engaged with the Emir of the state of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to address the alarming developments unfolding in the occupied Palestinian territories.
According to an official statement, the leaders emphasized the imperative need to halt the escalation and aggressive bombardment in Gaza. Both sides underscored the urgency of enhancing regional and international efforts to compel the occupying forces to abide by international laws and treaties. They stressed the importance of putting an end to the aggressive policies targeting the Palestinian people and the continuous violations of their sacred sites.
Additionally, the leaders urged swift international action to realize the just aspirations that secure the Palestinian people's right to live dignified lives on their own lands.