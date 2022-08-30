Al-Siyada supports dissolving the decision to dissolve Parliament

Shafaq News / Al-Siyada coalition announced that it supports the decision to solve the Parliament on Tuesday.

The head of the coalition, Khamis al-Khanjar, said in a statement that he is trying to reach an agreement to address the situation, in cooperation with other political parties.

"We support any decision to dissolve parliament and hold an early election, or any other plan that can restore stability", he added.

Heavy clashes erupted in Baghdad, killing and injuring dozens of civilians and members of the Security forces, after powerful Shi'ite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr said he would quit politics, prompting his loyalists to storm a government palace and fight with rival groups.

As night fell, machine-gun fire and explosions rang out, with tracer fire rising into the sky above the Green Zone that houses government headquarters and foreign embassies, in the worst fighting the Iraqi capital has seen in years.

It followed a day of violence prompted by Sadr's announcement that he would withdraw from all political activity - a decision he said was in response to the failure of other Shi'ite leaders and parties to reform a corrupt and decaying governing system.

Sadr later said he was staging a hunger strike in protest against the use of weapons by all sides.