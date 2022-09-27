Report

Al-Siyada reiterates endorsement of al-Halboosi as PS

Date: 2022-09-27T19:14:02+0000
Al-Siyada reiterates endorsement of al-Halboosi as PS

Shafaq News /  Al-Siyada alliance reiterated its endorsement of Mohammad al-Halboosi as a speaker of the Iraqi parliament.

The alliance called in a statement for a national dialogue that ends the political impasse and prevents any escalation that threatens stability and peace in the country.

The statement noted that new steps will be taken with other political parties in order to reach an agreement that serves the country's interest.

Al-Siyada called on al-Halboosi to continue "the path of construction and wise political leadership that helped the country avoid many disasters."

