Al-Siyada lobbying for a general amnesty bill during parliament session
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2022-03-05T09:47:09+0000
Shafaq News/ The leading Sunni bloc in the Iraqi parliament, al-Siyada (Sovereignty), is reportedly collecting signatures from fellow lawmakers to a letter calling for a general amnesty.
A source from inside the parliament said that bloc seized the opportunity of the convention of 238 MPs, who attended for a vote on reopening a second window for registering new presidential bids, to ask for signatures.
The Sunni allies, Khamis al-Khanjar and Mohammad al-Halboosi, have been lobbying for a general amnesty bill to acquit citizens prosecuted on flimsy charges tying them to the organization of ISIS, designated terrorist in Iraq.
On August 25, 2016, the Iraqi parliament approved a General Amnesty Law after a long process of mutual concessions and compromises. The vote was 250-78, with a majority of the Sunni blocs supporting the law, while a group of Shiite legislators from the National Alliance opposed it.