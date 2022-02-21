Al-Siyada denounce the continuous attacks on its headquarters 

Shafaq News / Al-Siyada coalition, headed by Khamis al-Khanjar, commented today on the recent attacks that targeted its headquarters and offices throughout the country.

Yesterday, a group of unknown assailants threw a hand grenade at the headquarters of the leader of Takaddom movement, Mohammad al-Halboosi, in al-Heet.

The headquarters of Takaddom movement and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) in Kirkuk, Baghdad, and al-Anbar have been targets for frequent attacks over the past few weeks.

The coalition said in a statement today, "The coalition follows up with great concern the continuous terrorist aggressions targeting its representatives' headquarters and offices, and the Katyusha attacks on innocent civilians' homes, and surrounding cities with military convoys."

"These aggressions followed a series of threats made by figures that belong to well-known armed factions, through direct and indirect messages", it added.

The coalition concluded its statement by commending the positions of "National leaders" that denounced the attacks, calling on all parties to, "support the Iraqi judiciary and security agencies to pursue the criminals and those who issued those threats."