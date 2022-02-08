Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Siyada coalition supports PM al-Kadhimi for a second mandate

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-08T10:23:00+0000
Al-Siyada coalition supports PM al-Kadhimi for a second mandate

Shafaq News / MP and leader in al-Siyada Mashaan al-Jubouri, announced that the coalition supports the current Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi for a second term.

Al-Jubouri said in a tweet, "several representatives of al-Siyada coalition and me were present when the head of the coalition Khamis al-Khanjar received Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and his office team."

"I can confirm that al-Siyada coalition will support al-Kadhimi for a second mandate if he the Sadrist bloc assigns him to form the new government", he added.

related

Al-Siyada coalition to receive six ministries in the next government, source says

Date: 2022-02-01 17:45:54
Al-Siyada coalition to receive six ministries in the next government, source says

Al-Siyada coalition to boycott Monday's parliamentary session

Date: 2022-02-06 18:42:59
Al-Siyada coalition to boycott Monday's parliamentary session