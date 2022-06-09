Report

Al-Siyada coalition and KDP convene to discuss al-Sadr recent statements

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-09T19:30:16+0000
Shafaq News / Al-Siyada coalition and the Kurdistan Democratic Party held a meeting on Thursday to discuss Muqtada al-Sadr latest statements, a source in al-Siyada revealed.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the two sides will announce a unified position once reached.

Populist Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr on Thursday instructed the lawmakers affiliated with his movement to write their resignation letters in an escalation of the bitter political deadlock holding up the formation of a new government in Iraq.

In a televised speech he delivered earlier today, Thursday, al-Sadr said, "if the Sadrist movement existence is hindering the formation of the government, all the members of the [Sadrist] bloc are ready to resign."

"My dears in the Sadrist bloc shall write their resignation letter, to be submitted once they are instructed to do so in the upcoming days."

