Al-Siyada coalition: Leader Barzani's initiative will solve the political crisis

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-02T13:30:02+0000
Al-Siyada coalition: Leader Barzani's initiative will solve the political crisis

Shafaq News / Al-Siyada Coalition, led by Khamis al-Khanjar, said that the Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani's initiative will solve the current political crisis.

The leader in the coalition, Amjad al-Daini, told Shafaq News agency that an expanded meeting will take place between all Kurdish, Sunni, and Shiite parties, to find a real solution for the crisis as soon as possible.

He added that the political scene will be similar to the one in 2018, meaning there will be two major forces, and a new government that includes all parties will be formed.

