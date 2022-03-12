Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Siyada and the Coordination Framework meet al-Sadr in al-Hannana

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-12T14:56:58+0000
Al-Siyada and the Coordination Framework meet al-Sadr in al-Hannana

Shafaq News/ Iraq's top Sunni and Shiite political figures have convened in al-Hannana, the headquarters of the Sadrist leader Muqtada al-Sadr, a source revealed on Saturday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency said that the head of al-Siyada Coalition Khamis al-Khanjar, and the Iraqi parliament speaker Mohammad al-Halboosi have arrived in al-Hannana in conjunction with a delegation from the Shiite Coordination Framework.

The Coordination Framework led by Hadi al-Ameri, included Falih al-Fayyadh and Ahmed al-Asadi, according to the source.

Earlier today, the member of the State of Law parliamentary bloc, Bahaa al-Nouri, told Shafaq News Agency that the head of the State of Law bloc, Nouri al-Maliki, is not a part of the delegation.

"The delegation will touch on an array of political issues: the largest bloc, the Prime Minister, the formation of the Iraqi government, and the administration of the state," the source said.

A leading figure in the Coordination Framework on Saturday said that the Shiite forces consortium endorses the Sadrist movement's nominee to Premiership, and ponders a roster of potential alternatives to be discussed with the Sadrist movement.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, Ali al-Fatlawi said, "the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, has officially named Jaafar al-Sadr. We, in the Coordination Framework, do not oppose his nomination. In fact, we endorse it."

"The Coordination Framework, however, has candidates to the post: Haidar al-Abadi, Mohammad Tawfiq Allawi, Qassem al-Araji, and Abdul-Hussein Abtan, among other figures. They can compete with the Sadrist movement's nominee if the forces inside the Shiite home approve."

According to a source familiar with the matter, the Coordination Framework discussed in its meeting yesterday nominating Jaafar al-Sadr as a part of a settlement package.

"The meeting did not object, rather welcomed, Jaafar al-Sadr's nomination. Some parties proposed naming the head of the State of Law bloc, Nouri al-Maliki, a deputy prime minister," the source said.

The Coordination Framework convened on Friday to contemplate the outcomes of the" ice-breaking" phone talks al-Maliki held with al-Sadr.

related

Al-Sadr to meet the leaders of the Coordination Framework tomorrow 

Date: 2021-12-28 13:44:32
Al-Sadr to meet the leaders of the Coordination Framework tomorrow 

Al-Sadr approves Coordination Framework's nominee for Premiership, source says

Date: 2022-01-17 13:32:47
Al-Sadr approves Coordination Framework's nominee for Premiership, source says

Coordination Framework to visit al-Hannana later today; source

Date: 2022-03-12 12:38:33
Coordination Framework to visit al-Hannana later today; source

The Coordination Framework arrives in Al-Hanana to meet Al-Sadr

Date: 2021-12-29 11:01:10
The Coordination Framework arrives in Al-Hanana to meet Al-Sadr

Shiite rivals agree on Rebar Ahmed as President, a roadmap to government formation

Date: 2022-03-12 16:35:46
Shiite rivals agree on Rebar Ahmed as President, a roadmap to government formation

Coordination Framework went back from al-Hanana empty-handed, sources say

Date: 2021-12-29 14:39:23
Coordination Framework went back from al-Hanana empty-handed, sources say

Coordination Framework in a quest to assemble the largest bloc

Date: 2021-12-30 13:54:26
Coordination Framework in a quest to assemble the largest bloc

Coordination Framework to discuss Barzani's initiative later today

Date: 2022-02-01 11:41:54
Coordination Framework to discuss Barzani's initiative later today