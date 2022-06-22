Report

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-22T21:26:42+0000
Al-Siyada agrees to endorse the rights of the liberated governorates, MP says

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Parliament Speaker Mohammad al-Halboosi hosted a meeting of al-Siyada bloc that brings together Azm and Takaddom blocs at his residence in Baghdad earlier today, Wednesday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the meeting discussed the latest updates on the political arena in Iraq in order to come up with a unified position from the ongoing developments.

"The members agreed to uphold the political process in the country and endorse the rights of liberated governorates and the demands of its people in any upcoming movement," the source said.

Earlier today, the blocs of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and al-Siyada announced that they will participate in the session called tomorrow to vote on replacing the resigned Sadrist lawmakers.

