Al-Siyada: Targeting a deputy is a dangerous behavior

Shafaq News / The Al-Siyada Alliance led by Khamis al-Khanjar condemned the "attack" on the office of MP Raad Al-Dahlaki, the Alliance's leader in Diyala.

Angry protesters on Monday attacked the Diyala office of an al-Siyada lawmaker in response to his demands to kick out the PMF outside "the Sunni territories."

"Targeting a deputy that represents tens of thousands of Diyala's people and the disrespect for other opinions are dangerous behaviors that do not take into account the situation in the country and do not represent the partnership, balance, and the logic of the state."

The Alliance expressed regret for the "aggressive behavior of an outlaw group in Diyala Governorate."

In response to al-Dahlaki's remarks, member of Al-Fatah's parliamentary bloc Ahmed al-Mousawi said earlier, "we will cut the hand and the tongue of those demanding the exit of the PMF from Diyala."

It is worth noting that in 2013, the PMF combatted ISIS and maintained its influence in predominantly Sunni areas.

The PMF reserved a category for non-Shia groups, including Sunni, Assyrian, Yezidi, and Turkmen paramilitaries that claim to fall under the PMF banner. However, these groups remain small and inconsequential.