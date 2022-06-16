Report

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-16T08:39:09+0000
Al-Sistani's representative: sedition is not over 

Shafaq News/ The representative of Iraq's top Shiite cleric, Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, on Thursday said that the Supreme Shiite Authority keeps an eye on the political scene in the country, warning the Iraqis of turning a blind eye to sedition.

Speaking in the sixth cultural ceremony of the "Sacred Defense Fatwa (edict)", in Karabala, al-Sistani's representative said, "the Supreme authority is there and it keeps an eye on the scene. It also warned of many things relevant to the country... Those who expect the sedition to subside are delusional. We need foresight."

"Things become more dangerous when the people's consciousness decreases and the mischief of those in command increases," he said. 

"Iraq had a very tough time prior to the fatwa of the Kifayah (collective obligation) Jihad... The edict was a historical, national, and religious decision at the right time."

"The Kifayah Jihad changed the reality of Iraq. The masses resonated with what the Najaf has said."

"The collapse of Iraq would have impacted the entire region...Iraq conquered its enemies because of its people... The edict united the people and revealed the true capacities of the country."

