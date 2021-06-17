Al-Sistani's office denies supporting any candidate in the Iranian elections

Shafaq News/ The office of the Supreme Religious Authority, Ali al-Sistani, in Iran, denied supporting any candidate in the Iranian elections scheduled to be held tomorrow, Friday. It is noteworthy that al-Sistani was famous for his public distance from political issues. Usually, his representatives convey his views. Last September, al-Sistani had called, after meeting with the envoy of Special Representative of the Secretary-General for the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, for "wide participation in the Iraqi elections." It is worth noting that the Iranian elections will take place starting tomorrow, Friday, where 59 million Iranians are supposed to vote, amid expectations that the percentage will not exceed 40%, according to media reports.

