Al-Sistani recommends avoiding the use of violence against Taliban's government

Shafaq News/ Iraq's top Shiite clergyman Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani on Tuesday urged a delegation of Afghan scholars to pursue non-violent methods to fulfill the rights of the people under the rule of Taliban.

Media outlets close to his bureau said that al-Sistani received a delegation of Afghan Shiite clerics at his headquarters in the holy city of Najaf earlier today.

Highlighting the "injustice people, particularly women, are subjected to in Afghanistan", al-Sistani called on the Muslims of the world and the international community to back the Afghan people and spare no effort to help them to alleviate their agony.

The 92-year-old lamented the suffering the Afghan people endured over the past few decades and condemned the "atrocity" the women of Afghanistan are facing.

Al-Sistani urged the Afghan people to maintain unity, solitude, coherence, and peaceful coexistence between different ethnicities.

Ayatollah advised against using violence when dealing with the "incumbent rulers" of the country and called on the clerics to spare no effort to meet the demands of the Afghan people.