Al-Sistani receives UNITAD delegation in Najaf

Shafaq News / The office of the supreme religious authority, Sayyid Ali al-Sistani, issued on Monday, a statement after receiving the authority, the Special Adviser and Head of (UNITAD).

The office said, in a statement, "Sayyid Ali al-Sistani received this Head of the United Nations Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Da’esh/ISIL (UNITAD), Christian Ritscher."

It added, "Sayyid Al-Sistani listened to a brief explanation from him about the steps taken by the UNITAD since its establishment under UN Security Council Resolution No. (2379) in 2017."

During this meeting, al-Sistani recalled, "the great victory achieved by the Iraqis in their great struggle to rid their country of the terrorist gangs of ISIS," praising "the great sacrifices made by their sons of heroic fighters."

"Without this decisive victory, it would not have been possible to pursue ISIS elements and hold them accountable for the crimes they committed against Iraqis, especially the crimes of murder, captivity, rape, and the destruction of Iraqi antiquities," stressing the "necessity of observing full justice in all measures taken in this regard."

Al-Sistani emphasized, "the need to work to free the remaining Turkmen and Yazidi women from the terrorist organization in Syria, and to take effective steps in redressing its victims, especially the displaced and refugees," expressing his wishes to " Christian Ritscher and his team for success in the performance of their duties."