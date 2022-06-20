Al-Sistani mourns his representative in Baghdad 

Shafaq News/ Iraq's top Shiite cleric Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani extended condolences on the death of his representative in Baghdad, Abdul-Reda Issa al-Fayli, who passed earlier today, Monday.

A press release by al-Sistani's media office said that "Issa has been a representative of the Supreme Shiite Authority in Baghdad for decades. He made a remarkable role in taking care of the poor."

"The deceased and his family had endured injustice and abuse under the reign of the former regime. This had only made them more steadfast about sticking to the Ahl al-Bayt, peace be upon them, and continuing on their path," the press release said.

The deceased Shiite cleric served as a representative of Mohsen al-Hakim and al-Khouee in Baghdad prior to representing al-Sistani.