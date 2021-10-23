Al-Sistani might intervene to converge the views between the Framework and the Sadrist movement, Tasmim leader says

Shafaq News/ The leader of Tasmim Coalition, Amer al-Fayez, said that the Supreme Shiite Authority might intervene to ease the tension and converge the views between the Coordination Framework and the Sadrist movement. "Tasmim did join neither the Sadrist bloc nor the Coordination Framework," al-Fayez said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "it stands neutral and works to bring the views closer to unify the Shiite ranks and lead the country's forward." "Information about Mohammad Reda, the son of the Religious Marja'a Ali al-Sistani, to address the crisis and ease the tension between the Sadrist movement and the Coordination Framework." "The Supreme Authority owns her decision. It decides when to intervene," he continued, "al-Sistani might intervene to keep the peace." Earlier today, a source revealed that the head of the State of Law Coalition, Nouri al-Maliki, has invited all the forces to be represented in the Iraqi parliament, except for the Sadrist bloc, to an expanded meeting at his residence. The source told Shafaq News Agency that the meeting will be held tomorrow Sunday to discuss the latest updates on the political situation in the country and the appeals to the election results. Shiite, Sunni, and Kurdish forces will attend the meeting, except for the Sadrist movement. "They will not be able to attend even if they were invited," the source continued. Last week, Al-Maliki's residence hosted a meeting of the Shiite forces under the umbrella of the "Coordination Framework".

