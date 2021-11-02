Al-Sistani leading an initiative to extend outreaches between the Shiite forces, source says 

Shafaq News/ The office of Iraq's Supreme Shiite Authority has launched an initiative to bridge the gap between the Shiite political forces incited by the October 10 election results, a source close to the Najaf authority revealed on Tuesday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that Mohammad Reda al-Sistani, the son of the Shiite Marja'a, is leading an initiative to mend fences between the Coordination Framework and the Sadrist movement.

Al-Sistani's move aims to render the Shiite force agree upon a nominee for the Premiership before commencing the negotiations with the Sunni and Kurdish forces.

The source said that Mohammad Reda al-Sistani is orchestrating those efforts either by himself or via representatives.

In this regard, a leading figure of the State of Law Coalition, Jasem al-Bayati, said that senior clerics are working to reunite the "Shiite house" and choose a figure that both the Sadrists and the Coordination Framework agree upon.

"Those [al-Sistani's] efforts might resolve many issues inside the Shiite house. It is welcomed by all the Shiite political forces because it aims to stabilize the political and security situation in Iraq. The impact of this intervention will manifest itself in the next few days," al-Bayati said.