Al-Sistani demands intensifying the security services' efforts following Al-Tayaran explosions

Shafaq News / the leading spiritual leader of Iraqi Shia Muslims, Ali al-Sistani, called for intensifying the security services' efforts, following the explosions that targeted the Iraqi capital.

Al-Sistani's office said in a statement, "As we extend our deepest condolences and sincere condolences to the families of the honorable martyrs […], we call on the competent security agencies to intensify their efforts and exert more efforts to preserve security and thwart the plans of the enemies."

Earlier today, the Minister of Health and Environment Hassan Muhammad Al-Tamimi announced that the number of victims of Al-Tayaran Square bombing in the center of Baghdad, has risen to 32, noting that only 36 wounded are receiving treatment in hospitals, while the rest of the wounded have left after receiving the required first aid.