Al-Sistani condemns Israeli aggression on Gaza

Shafaq News / Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, the highest Shia religious authority for Muslims in Iraq and worldwide, condemned the attacks as "savage and relentless acts of occupation," while urging the international community to halt this violence.

In a statement, al-Sistani expressed deep concern over the continuous bombardment and intensified assaults on Gaza, unparalleled in its ferocity. He lamented the tragic toll, revealing that more than six thousand innocent civilians, a mix of martyrs and wounded, have fallen victim to this conflict. He also added that the attacks have forced a significant number of them out of their homes, causing widespread destruction in residential areas.

Al-Sistani emphasized that the bombardment spares no region, leaving no safe haven for the people.

Simultaneously, the statement noted that the occupying forces have imposed a suffocating blockade on the enclave, depriving its inhabitants of essentials such as water, food, and medication in recent times. This cruel measure, according to al-Sistani, inflicts immense suffering on the locals who are left helpless and powerless. It appears as if the occupiers seek retribution from them, attempting to compensate for their monumental failures in recent confrontations.

The religious leader pointed out that these atrocities unfold in full view and hearing of the entire world, without any restraint or deterrence. Worse still, there are those who endorse these criminal acts, justifying them under the pretext of self-defense. Al-Sistani vehemently stressed that the entire world is called upon to confront this appalling brutality and prevent the Israeli forces from further escalating their aggression against the oppressed Palestinian people.

Al-Sistani concluded, "ending the plight of this noble nation, which has persisted for seven decades, lies in recognizing their legitimate rights and removing the occupation from their usurped lands". This, he emphasized, "is the only path to usher in security and peace to this region. Without this resolution, the resistance against the aggressors will persist, and the vortex of violence will claim more innocent lives."