Al-Sistani calls for "conscious and responsible participation" in the October 10 elections 

Shafaq News/ Iraq's top Shiite authority, Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, urged the citizens to participate in the early parliamentary elections scheduled less than two weeks from today, Wednesday, stressing that he does not endorse any candidate.

Al-Sistani's comments came in a statement issued by his office in response to torrent of questions regarding his position from the elections.

"The Supreme religious authority encourages the conscious and responsible participation in the upcoming elections. In spite of some defaults, it remains the safest way to a future that is hopefully better than the past; and with it, the risk of falling into the crevasses of chaos and political impasse is evaded."

Al-Sistani called on the voters to learn from the past lessons and "avail the opportunity to elicit a real change in the country's administration and keep away the corrupt and incompetent hands from its main joints; which is possible if the conscious people join hands, effectively participate in the polls, and choose well. Otherwise, the failures of the previous parliamentary councils, and the subsequent governments, will be replicated."

"The Supreme religious authority reiterates what it stated ahead of the previous elections that it does not support any candidate or list. The decision is the voters' solely and what the opine. However, it lays emphasis upon the need to scrutinize the chronicles of the candidates in their constituents and refrain from voting but for the virtuous and just [candidate], who upholds Iraq's sovereignty, security, and prosperity, and entrusted to its inherent values and supreme interests."

Al-Sistani called the organizers of the elections to "work upon holding it in an assuring environment, away from the impact of money, arms, foreign intervention; respect its integrity and protect the ballots of the voters."