Al-Sistani and al-Sadr assert their supporting stance for the Palestinian resistance

Shafaq News/ The Supreme Shiite Authority reiterated today, Sunday, its supporting stance to the Palestinian Resistance in its struggle Israel.

A statement issued by the office of Ayatollah Sayyid Ali al-Sistani said, "The [Shia] Religious Authority [The Marja’iyah] affirms, once again, its categorical support to the proud Palestinian people in their valiant resistance against the occupiers who seek to usurp more of their lands and displace them [The Palestinians] from other parts of Quds [Jerusalem]."

"[The Marja'iyah] calls on all free peoples to aid and support them in reclaiming their stolen rights."

"The violent confrontations taking place in the squares of al-Aqsa Mosque and the rest of the occupied territories in these days, undoubtedly demonstrate the resilience of the Palestinians in the face of the brutal occupation and its continuous aggressions and [The Palestinians] refusal to abandon their usurped lands, no matter the sacrifices."

"We ask God Almighty to help them and provide them with a victory from Him, and victory is only from God, the Mighty and Wise."

In the same context, the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, held two phone calls with the chair of the Political Bureau of Hamas, Ismail Haniyya, and the Secretary-General of the Islamist Jihad Movement, Jihad Nakhale.

According to a statement of the Sadrist movement, al-Sadr expressed the movement's support to the Palestinians and its readiness to provide all sorts of support.