Al-Sistani: Tomorrow Is Complement for Dhi al-Qe'dah; Eid al-Adha on June 29

Shafaq News/ The media office of Iraq's top Shiite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, said that Thursday, June 29, will be the first day of Eid al-Adha as tomorrow, Monday, serves as the last day of Dhi al-Qe'dah.

"Monday serves as the terminal day of the month of Dhu al-Qe'dah, and henceforth, Tuesday, corresponding to June 20, 2023, ushers in the advent of the month of Dhu al-Hijjah for the Hijri year of 1444," an official press release said.

Eid al-Adha, a hallmark of sanctity in the Islamic lunar calendar, is a pinnacle to the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, a spiritual journey that forms one of the Five Pillars of Islam, mandated for every capable Muslim.

The approach of Dhu al-Hijjah brings forth the revered 'Day of Arafah', an occasion for deep contemplation and fasting, held on the ninth day of Dhu al-Hijjah, which anticipates the onset of the Eid festivities.

With profound significance for both Sunni and Shia Muslims, Eid al-Adha venerates the unshakeable faith of the Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham in the Judeo-Christian tradition), manifested through his readiness to sacrifice his son in deference to God’s command.

The event encapsulates themes of sacrifice, faith, and spiritual rejuvenation.

Traditionally, Eid al-Adha rituals encompass the sacrifice of an animal — typically a sheep, goat, or cow — with the meat subsequently apportioned into three equal parts: one part for the immediate family, another for relatives and friends, and the final part for those in need; a practice that underscores the fundamental Islamic tenets of charity, community, and gratitude.

Earlier today, Iraq's Sunni Endowment announced that Wednesday, June 28, will be the first day of Eid al-Adha, conforming with Saudi Arabia and other Sunni-predominant countries.