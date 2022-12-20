Al-Sisi: Iraq's success is our success

Shafaq News/ Iraq's success and stability is a success for the countries of the entire region, Egyptian President Abdul-Fattah al-Sisi said in an address on Tuesday to a summit aimed at helping to resolve Middle East crises.

Regional and European leaders met in Jordan on Tuesday at the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership to discuss Middle East security, bolster efforts to stabilise and rebuild Iraq and defuse tensions between key players.

The one-day summit brought together leaders and senior officials from countries including the UAE, France, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Turkey, Egypt, Qatar, Kuwait and Oman.

This is the second time the conference has been held, with the first in Baghdad in August last year. The gathering was originally designed to exclusively support Iraq's sovereignty but has since evolved to include more stakeholders and expand its brief to include regional security.

Al-Sisi commended the "remarkable improvement" Iraq has achieved so far, offering congratulations to Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani on the formation of his cabinet.

"The summit today carries important political implications and reflects a true desire for a transition to a new era of partnership via proping up the work between Iraq, Jordan, and Egypt," he said.

"For many years, Iraq has faced many terrorist organizations and foreign interference, which has burdened the Iraqis, and its impact has extended to the countries of the region," al-Sisi added, "Egypt highly values the valiant sacrifices made by the Iraqis against terrorism and the elimination of its dark projects."

"I reaffirm Egypt's full support for these international efforts that contribute to consolidating the concept of a safe and stable homeland," he continued, "the success of Iraq is a success for all of us."

"We renew our commitment to international conventions, foremost of which are good neighbourliness, non-interference in internal affairs, non-aggression, and the cessation of imposing a fait accompli policy."

Addressing the Iraqis, al-Sisi said, "the great people of Mesopotamia, I believe that you are capable of advancing your country, with full certainty that your pluralism and potential will allow you to overcome obstacles."