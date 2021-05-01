Al-Shoroughi criticizes Al-Fatah and calls to thwart post-election demonstrations

Shafaq News /Talut al-Shoroughi, a close associate of the leader of the “Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq” movement, Qais al-Khazali, criticized on Saturday “al-Fatah” coalition underlining the role played by the coalition in choosing a prime minister and nipping in the bud any demonstrations that might take place in the aftermath of the upcoming legislative elections scheduled for October.

According to al-Shoroughi, Al-Fatah leadership is unjustifiably allied with figures known to support extremism, such as Khamis Al-Khanjar, wondering if “al-Fatah project is indeed a necessity imposed by reality and, therefore, must be complied with and defended.”

He added, “al-Fatah is indispensable to expel the American occupation forces, especially with the wind of change blowing over the positions of some political factions that are now strongly opposed to the matter, rendering, thus, al-Fatah the ‘last man standing in the effort to rid the country of foreign forces.”

“Al-Fatah’s is vital in the battle against the normalization project that is quietly, but forcefully, led by prominent figures in the country such as the prime minister, with the interference of the UAE and Jordan’s and Egypt’s economic support. The presence of Al-Fatah is also necessary for choosing the next prime minister and avoiding past mistakes.”

MP of “Sadiqun” bloc affiliated with “Al-Fatah” coalition added, “al-Fatah is essential for supporting al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces–PMF) in the parliament, supporting its budget clause in the budget law, and even providing it with political support and preventing attempts to pass new legislation that some could think of, such as attempting to integrate the PMF into other security and military agencies.”