Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Shammari calls for holding talks with Ankara

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-26T07:43:07+0000
Al-Shammari calls for holding talks with Ankara

Shafaq News / The Deputy head of the joint operations command, Abdulamir al-Shammari, stressed on Tuesday the need to engage, in coordination with the Kurdistan Region, in talks with Ankara.

Al-Shammari told Shafaq News agency that the visit came in implementation of the National Security Council's decision to assess the situation in the border areas.

He added that the delegation is currently visiting the checkpoints of the border guards in area number one, noting that the Turkish army's presence in Iraqi territories is very clear.

Last week, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs considered the Turkish side's denial of responsibility for the attack in Duhok a "black joke" that Iraqi diplomacy does not accept, indicating at the same time the possibility that Iraq will resort to the economic paper.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Al-Sahaf, told Al-Iraqiya News, and the Iraqi News Agency (INA) followed it, "The ministry is now taking the maximum possible procedural rules within the diplomatic work, and we issued a statement yesterday condemning the attack in the strongest terms and a sinful and blatant pledge, and today we handed the Turkish ambassador, Ali Reza Günay, a strong protest note."

He added, "Today, Iraq's permanent representation was approached in New York, and it will be possible to request the Security Council to hold an emergency session to discuss the Turkish aggression and to issue a resolution that guarantees Iraq's safety and security to her".

He added, "The latest attack is the most serious in a series of Turkish attacks in Iraq, and it does not have any coordination with the Iraqi government, and Ankara claims that it is pursuing groups and individuals affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party to neutralize them.".

He pointed out that "what Turkey says that there is an agreement that allows it to penetrate Iraq is incorrect, as there is only a record of a meeting that Ankara concluded with the previous regime and the record, however, obliges it to request the permission of the Iraqi government and that the incursion does not exceed 5 km, and they did not abide by the same record."

