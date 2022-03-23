Al-Samarrai's al-Azm will not attend the presidential election session; source

Shafaq News/ Muthanna al-Samerrai's "al-Azm bloc" will not attend the parliamentary session called on Saturday to elect a president of the republic, a source revealed.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that al-Azm bloc has informed the Shiite Coordination Framework that its members will not attend the session on Saturday.

Earlier this month, Iraqi parliament scheduled a March 26 session for MPs to hold a delayed vote on the country's president.

Parliament also released a final list of 40 candidates for the post, a role reserved for the Kurds per the power-sharing arrangement in post-2003 Iraq.

The frontrunners are Barham Saleh, the incumbent and member of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, and Rebar Ahmed of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, the leading party in the Kurdistan region.

Lack of a quorum and legal issues have held up the contest, adding to war-scarred Iraq's political uncertainty because the president has to name a prime minister backed by the largest bloc in parliament.

On February 13, the supreme court ruled out a bid by veteran politician Hoshyar Zebari backed by the KDP to run, after a complaint filed against him over years-old corruption claims.

Iraqi politics were thrown further into turmoil following the October 2021 general elections, which were marred by a record-low turnout, post-election threats and violence, and a delay of several months until final results were confirmed.

Intense negotiations among political groups have since failed to form a majority parliamentary coalition to appoint a new prime minister to succeed Mustafa al-Kadhimi.