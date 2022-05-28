Al-Samarrai after meeting al-Maliki: the door of dialogue is always opened

Shafaq News/ The head of the "Azm" bloc, Muthanna al-Samerrai, called for extending outreaches and promoting dialogue to end the ongoing political stand-off in the country.

Al-Samarrai, according to an official readout issued by his bureau, met with the head of the State of Law bloc, Nouri al-Maliki, earlier today, Saturday, and discussed the latest updates on the political arena in Iraq.

The readout said that al-Samarrai laid emphasis on "open-mindedness" and "joint work" to end the political deadlock, stressing that the "door of dialogue is always opened."