Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Samarrai after meeting al-Maliki: the door of dialogue is always opened

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-28T13:01:14+0000
Al-Samarrai after meeting al-Maliki: the door of dialogue is always opened

Shafaq News/ The head of the "Azm" bloc, Muthanna al-Samerrai, called for extending outreaches and promoting dialogue to end the ongoing political stand-off in the country.

Al-Samarrai, according to an official readout issued by his bureau, met with the head of the State of Law bloc, Nouri al-Maliki, earlier today, Saturday, and discussed the latest updates on the political arena in Iraq.

The readout said that al-Samarrai laid emphasis on "open-mindedness" and "joint work" to end the political deadlock, stressing that the "door of dialogue is always opened."

related

Al-Sadr crosses off al-Maliki from the Government formation arithmetics

Date: 2021-10-16 11:04:59
Al-Sadr crosses off al-Maliki from the Government formation arithmetics

Al-Maliki: all differences between the political parties must be overcome

Date: 2022-01-16 17:33:51
Al-Maliki: all differences between the political parties must be overcome

Nouri Al-Maliki recovers from coronavirus

Date: 2020-10-14 11:32:03
Nouri Al-Maliki recovers from coronavirus

Al-Maliki calls the government to end the Turkish "excesses" on Iraqi territory

Date: 2022-04-21 08:16:10
Al-Maliki calls the government to end the Turkish "excesses" on Iraqi territory

MP denies al-Khanjar's intentions to withdraw from al-Siyada 

Date: 2022-03-07 21:05:14
MP denies al-Khanjar's intentions to withdraw from al-Siyada 

State of Law joins hands with other parties to establish the largest bloc; names al-Maliki PM

Date: 2021-10-16 12:35:25
State of Law joins hands with other parties to establish the largest bloc; names al-Maliki PM

Al-Maliki: Coordination Framework is united

Date: 2022-01-22 12:53:14
Al-Maliki: Coordination Framework is united

The number of US forces in Iraq has increased, Al-Rikabi reveals

Date: 2020-11-22 14:34:47
The number of US forces in Iraq has increased, Al-Rikabi reveals