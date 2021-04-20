Al-Salam warns "Sadrist" who run for the elections independently of legal jeopardy

Shafaq News/ al-Salam companies (Saraya al-Salam) of the Sadrist movement warned the "Sadrists" who intend to run for the elections outside the movement's umbrella of "Penalty and Legal jeopardy".

The Command of al-Salam said in a circular addressing all the companies, "Information reached us about the intention of some people who follow the Sadrist movement envisage running for the elections as independent candidates, claiming that this does not contradict with the leader of the Movement."

"On our behalf, the command of the fifth division of al-Salam companies, we assert that there are no candidates other than those elected by the heptagonal committee mandated by al-Sadr."

"Whoever runs for the elections in the name of this numinous movement, whether independent or not, will be considered outside the Sadrist bloc and will be subjected to penalty and legal Jeopardy."