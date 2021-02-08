Al-Salam brigades: we are completely ready to defend holy sites

Shafaq News / Abu Yasser, the assistant jihadist of the leader of the Sadrist movement held an urgent meeting on Monday, in which he declared his "complete readiness" to defend holy sites.

A statement by the Al-Salam Brigades said that, “almost certain information of a plan to target the holy shrines in Baghdad, Najaf and Karbala was received, therefore, the jihadist assistant of Muqtada Al-Sadr convened an urgent meeting with the military leaders of the Al-Salam Brigades, in which he expressed readiness of all the Mujahedeen to defend the homeland and holy sites. ".

Earlier, Saleh Muhammad al-Iraqi, who is close to al-Sadr, posted on social media, "We have received information that there is Baathist-ISIS agreement with some affiliated groups to attack some holy sites in Najaf, Holy Karbala and the capital, Baghdad.”

The Sadrist movement declared a state of General Mobilization following information about ISIS's intention to launch "major" attacks in the capital, Baghdad, and other governorates.