Al-Salam brigades handed "vital" intel to the security forces

Shafaq News/ Al-Salam brigades lodged "vital" information on terrorist plans against "sanctities" to the relevant Security authorities, a source in the Brigades affiliated with the Sadrist movement revealed.

Safaa al-Tamimi, a spokesman of the Sadrist armed faction, told Shafaq News agency, "we paid the joint operations command and the relevant Security authorities a visit and handed the vital information we had."

"Security forces highly regarded the handed information and respond swiftly, which prompted us to withdraw al-Salam fighters from Baghdad, Karbala, and Najaf," indicating, "al-Salam troops deployed in yesterday's operation in the capital, Baghdad, Najaf, and Karbala governorates amounted to hundred thousands."

Al-Sadr's coalition, Sairun, announced yesterday, Tuesday, that al-Salam brigades affiliated with the Sadrist movement announced the" General Mobilization" over terrorist plans that reportedly targets "Sacred sites" and "prominent cleric and national figures".