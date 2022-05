Shafaq News / The head of the Counter-Terrorism agency, Abdul-Wahab al-Saedi, met on Monday with senior military leaders in Erbil.

Al-Saedi said in a press conference today that the meeting aims to enhance military coordination between Baghdad and Erbil, following the instructions of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

He stressed the need to enhance cooperation in the field of military operations, exchanging intelligence information, and military training.