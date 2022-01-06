Al-Sadr will not participate in a government with Al-Maliki, official says

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the State of Law Coalition revealed that the Sadrist Movement sent a message to the Coordination Framework that it will not participate in any government that includes Nuri al-Maliki. The leader of the State of Law, Wael Al-Rikabi, told Shafaq News Agency, "The Sadrists sent a message to the Framework that Al-Sadr will not participate in any government with the leader of the State of Law Coalition despite that the two parties agreed on forming the largest bloc and the new government.” “The Framework is coherent and cannot accept to exclude one of its most potent parties, especially that the State of Law has the highest number of parliamentary seats among the Framework forces.” He said. Al-Rikabi stressed that the negotiations with Al-Sadr is continued to forming the largest bloc and the government without eliminating any political party. It is worth noting that the Sadrist bloc emerged as the clear winner with 73 seats in the 329-seat parliament. Takadum party, one of two main Sunni political groups and led by the speaker of the outgoing parliament Mohammed al-Halboosi, followed with 37 seats. Former prime minister Nouri al-Maliki's State of Law bloc came third with 33 seats. The Iran-backed al-Fatah Alliance, won only 17 seats, compared with 45 in 2018.

