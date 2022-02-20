Report

Al-Sadr will not allow al-Maliki to participate in the government-source

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-20T12:42:48+0000
Al-Sadr will not allow al-Maliki to participate in the government-source

Shafaq News / A leader in the Sadrist movement revealed today that Muqtada al-Sadr, contacted Tehran and the leaders of the Coordination Framework about his condition regarding the new government.

The leader -who preferred to remain anonymous- told Shafaq News agency that al-Sadr told Tehran and the Framework's leaders that he will stand firm to his position regarding his refusal of Nouri al-Maliki's participation in the new government.

He added that al-Sadr is ready to lead the opposition and not be part of a government that al-Maliki is part of, noting that the Framework's leaders do not want things to reach such a stage, because it will make the government not last more than a year.

Things between the Sadrist movement and the Coordination Framework are escalating quickly, especially amid al-Sadr's firm position not to let al-Maliki participate in the new government.

