Al-Sadr welcomes the revival of the relations between Saudi Arabia and Qatar

Shafaq News / The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, hoped that restoring Saudi Arabia and Qatar's relations would be the beginning of bringing Iraq out of "sectarian conflicts" and ending interference in its affairs.

Al-Sadr said in a tweet, "We hope that the return of relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Qatar will benefit to the two countries, the region in general and Iraq in particular, and that this will be the beginning of getting Iraq out of sectarian conflicts and banishing interference in the Iraqi issue."

Earlier today, the Iraqi government welcomed the return of relations between Saudi Arabia and Qatar to its normal framework.

Saudi Minister of foreign affairs, Faisal bin Farhan, announced during a press conference following the Gulf Cooperation Council's summit, the reestablishment of relations between the boycotting countries and Qatar.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, and Egypt cut ties with Qatar in 2017, accusing it of supporting terrorism.