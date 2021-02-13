Report

Al-Sadr: we welcome Pope Francis to Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-13T18:21:32+0000
Shafaq News / the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr on Saturday, issued a statement regarding Pope Francis' upcoming visit to Iraq.

Al-Sadr said in a tweet, "I received information that some parties re against the Pope's visit."

"The pope is welcomed; our hearts are open to him before our doors."

He added, "Najaf Al-Ashraf is the capital of religions, so we welcome him as a lover of peace. Peace be upon the followers of Prophet Jesus, and Prophet Moses, unless they declare hostility toward religions (such as the Zionist entity). All the followers of Prophet Muhammad are your brother in peace and Islam." Al-Sadr said

In December 2020, The Vatican announces that Pope Francis will make an Apostolic Journey to Iraq on 5-8 March 2021, visiting Baghdad, the plain of Ur, Mosul, and Qaraqosh.

This will be the first-ever visit by a pope to Iraq.

