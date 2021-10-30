Al-Sadr: we should solve our problems without external intervention

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Sadrist Movement, Muqtada Al-Sadr, indicated, on Saturday, that regional countries are intervening in the Iraqi internal affairs, calling it an "insult" to Iraq and its people.

Al-Sadr said on Twitter, "We receive confirmed news of regional interventions in the Iraqi electoral affairs and pressure on blocs and political parties for external interests that cause great harm to Iraq and its people,” adding, “I call on all countries who intervene clearly to withdraw their hand immediately. ".

"I also refused to engage in dialogue with them. The blocs should not resort to them and include them in our internal affairs. We are Iraqis and we solve our problems among us.” He concluded..