Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Sadr: "we are all soldiers"

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-21T17:42:48+0000
Al-Sadr: "we are all soldiers"

Shafaq News / The Sadrist movement leader, Muqtada al-Sadr, commented on the two suicide bombings that targeted Al-Tayaran Square in Baghdad.

Al-Sadr said in his tweet, "We will not allow terrorism, explosions, and suicide bombings to return."

He added, "We are all soldiers ... whether it is the act of terrorists, occupiers, foreigners, or corrupt people, our country is more precious than everything."

Earlier today, the Minister of Health and Environment Hassan Muhammad Al-Tamimi announced that the number of victims of Al-Tayaran Square bombing in the center of Baghdad, has risen to 32, noting that only 36 wounded are receiving treatment in hospitals, while the rest of the wounded have left after receiving the required first aid.

related

Al-Sadr suggests a tripartite committee

Date: 2020-09-25 11:45:17
Al-Sadr suggests a tripartite committee

Al-Sadr's spokesman demands distancing Baghdad from Terror

Date: 2020-12-29 09:50:28
Al-Sadr's spokesman demands distancing Baghdad from Terror

Al-Sadr warns of Unknown forces dragging Iraq to Shiite-Shiite conflict

Date: 2020-09-28 19:23:16
Al-Sadr warns of Unknown forces dragging Iraq to Shiite-Shiite conflict

Al-Sadr welcomes the revival of the relations between Saudi Arabia and Qatar

Date: 2021-01-08 11:30:46
Al-Sadr welcomes the revival of the relations between Saudi Arabia and Qatar

Al-Sadr: to resist the occupier together

Date: 2020-09-30 08:59:56
Al-Sadr: to resist the occupier together

Security forces deploy tear gas in al-Haboubi, and al-Sadrs denounces "the Jokers"

Date: 2021-01-11 15:30:22
Security forces deploy tear gas in al-Haboubi, and al-Sadrs denounces "the Jokers"

Al-Sadr: i may have to intervene to protect religious sites

Date: 2020-10-06 18:10:11
Al-Sadr: i may have to intervene to protect religious sites

Al-Sadr supports Al-Kadhimi's campaign and warns of postponing the elections

Date: 2021-01-13 09:32:53
Al-Sadr supports Al-Kadhimi's campaign and warns of postponing the elections