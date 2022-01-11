Al-Sadr warns of threatening the civil peace in Iraq

Shafaq News/ Muqtada al-Sadr, the leader of the Sadrist Movement, warned on Tuesday of threatening the civil peace in Iraq.

"We are going to go form a national majority government, and our door is open to those we are very well thought of," Al-Sadr said on Twitter.

Al-Sadr warned, "We will not allow anyone, whoever he is, to jeopardize our partners or threaten civil peace. The next government is a government of law, in which there is no way for violation."

The Sadrist Leader stressed that in the next government, the law will rule, "There is no return to sectarian fighting or violence, the law will be the ruler."

Al-Sadr’s statement came after the security official of the Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades, Abu Ali al-Askari, warned that "tough days will pass in Iraq" after "confiscating the right of the majority."

Al-Askari posted on Telegram, "we keep calling for returning the rights to their people until our voices were hoarse. We were repeatedly warned of the danger of confiscating the right of the majority and following the foreign will, especially the British and Emirati."

“According to field information and security evaluations, tough days will pass in Iraq, in which everyone will lose." He added.

Earlier, an Iranian delegation that included diplomatic personnel and figures from the Revolutionary Guards arrived in Baghdad to contribute to the convergence of views between the Coordination Framework and the Sadrist Movement and unify them in the largest bloc in the Iraqi parliament.

A political source told Shafaq News Agency, "The Iranian delegation left the Iraqi capital angry and upset after failing to reconcile the two sides."

"Al-Sadr kept insisting in his decision not to ally with the Framework if Nuri Al-Maliki, the leader of the State of Law Coalition, will be a part of the alliance."

The Source told our Agency that the Shiite Coordination Framework categorically refused this suggestion and stressed the importance of allying with all its forces."

He added, "al-Sadr's desire to remove al-Maliki from the alliance and the Shiite House prevent the Iranian delegation from reaching a solution."

The Sadrist Movement and the Shiite Framework recently held several meetings and agreed on many subjects. Still, the main differences are forming the new government and the components of the largest bloc.

On the shape of the government, Al-Sadr insists on a majority government while the Framework suggested a consensus.

Earlier, al-Sadr hinted at the political forces allied with him to form the next government, saying, "Any threats will make us more resolute (Tasmeem bloc/ five seats), advanced (Takadum bloc/ 37 seats), and determined (Al-Azm bloc/ 14 seats) to reach an Iraqi democracy (Kurdistan Democratic Party/ 31 seats)."

It is worth noting that according to the results of the elections, the Sadrist Movement won the highest number of seats (73.)

Compared with 2018 results, The Al-Fateh Alliance, a leading party of the Framework, lost 31 seats, taking only 17 seats in the last elections.

The Shiite Coordination Framework, which includes the State of Law Coalition and Al-Fateh, renewed its call to "all representatives of the largest social component (Shiites), especially the brothers in the Sadrist bloc, to form the largest bloc to preserve this constitutional entitlement and the stability of the political process."

A State of Law member, Aref Al-Hamami, warned that excluding his alliance from the next government is "a political suicide," expecting new developments in the coming hours.