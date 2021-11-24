Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Sadr warns of independent MPs of death threats by defeated parties

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-24T20:51:54+0000
Al-Sadr warns of independent MPs of death threats by defeated parties

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, warned the Independent candidates who secured seats in the upcoming parliamentary lineup of yielding to "reward" or "intimidation" by parties that "deem themselves defeated in the parliamentary election."

This came during al-Sadr's reception of a group of independent candidates who obtained seats in the new Iraqi parliament.

Al-Sadr explained, during the meeting, "this session does not aim to form political alliances, nor to discuss the formation of the government, but rather an Iraqi national session to defend the vulnerable," noting, "independent candidates emerged from the elections."

He pointed, "We will witness attempts to buy the independent candidates' positions", either through money or intimidation.

"Independent candidates are vulnerable and have neither a political wing nor an armed one."

Al-Sadr stressed, "I will not submit or accept being under foreign tutelage," calling on independent candidates to define their position and call for a national majority government."

"The national majority government must be the public opinion's demand", noting, "the Kurds also support this demand."

related

Al-Sadr welcomed the UN Envoy Briefing bout the Iraqi elections

Date: 2021-11-23 19:26:02
Al-Sadr welcomed the UN Envoy Briefing bout the Iraqi elections

Al-Sadr discusses budget-related issues with al-Halbousi and all-Kaabi

Date: 2021-04-01 12:05:08
Al-Sadr discusses budget-related issues with al-Halbousi and all-Kaabi

Sadrist Movement confirms: we want a majority government

Date: 2021-11-17 13:21:38
Sadrist Movement confirms: we want a majority government

al-Sadr calls on to punish the negligent on Al-Hussein Hospital’s fire

Date: 2021-07-13 19:04:26
al-Sadr calls on to punish the negligent on Al-Hussein Hospital’s fire

Sayyed Muqtada al-Sadr returns to Iraq

Date: 2020-08-29 11:57:02
Sayyed Muqtada al-Sadr returns to Iraq

Al-Sadr responds to parties doubting the elections' results

Date: 2021-10-12 21:17:30
Al-Sadr responds to parties doubting the elections' results

Al-Sadr: the recent events in the US proved the "falsity" of Western democracy

Date: 2021-01-07 15:33:38
Al-Sadr: the recent events in the US proved the "falsity" of Western democracy

Al-Sadr: external interference is intolerable..differences over the election are democracy

Date: 2021-10-24 10:15:49
Al-Sadr: external interference is intolerable..differences over the election are democracy