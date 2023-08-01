Al-Sadr warns against "potential plot targeting holy sites in Iraq"

Shafaq News / The leader of the Sadrist Movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, issued a warning regarding a sinister plot that allegedly threatens the Kaaba and the shrines of the infallible imams in Al-Baqi and Iraq, following the desecration of the Holy Quran.

In a post on Twitter, al-Sadr stated, "Such heinous acts might be indicative of a more nefarious scheme that could extend its reach to other sacred sites, like the Kaaba, the Qibla of Muslims, or the shrines of the infallible imams in Medina, Al-Baqi, Iraq, or beyond. However, this time, it may not be orchestrated by a deviant sect but by hands that no one might suspect."

"Therefore, utmost caution is required, particularly in light of the evident laxity displayed by some nations and their rulers, with their weak responses limited to mere condemnation and denouncement, which fail to meet the required standard or act as a deterrent against desecrating our sanctities."

He also pointed out, "The recurring incidents of burning the Quran in front of the Iraqi embassy, while sparing other embassies of Islamic countries, indicates that Iraq has become a focal point in the world, bestowed with the blessings of the Commander of the Faithful, Ali ibn Abi Talib, peace be upon him. It is also a test for the Iraqi people, as they aspire to be the foremost supporters of the revolution of Imam Mahdi."