Al-Sadr warns against involving the PMF in the Arbaeen security plans

Shafaq News/ Iraq's influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr on Sunday warned of the "grave vicissitudes" of involving al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) and Saraya al-Salam (The Peace Companies) in the plans devised to secure the Arbaeen pilgrimage, urging his followers to refrain from raising political slogans and displeasing Iranian nationals participating in the rituals.

Al-Sadr's remarks came in a long list of instructions he shared on his personal Twitter account on Sunday morning.

The maverick leader urged his supporters to commit themselves to the religious rituals and avoid waving flags or banners that might represent political affiliations.

Al-Sadr said it is forbidden to carry arms, wear military wardrobes, or mistreat "non-Iraqis" during the Arbaeen, particularly "Iranian brothers".

The leader of the Sadrist movement said that Saraya al-Salam, a paramilitary group loyal to al-Sadr himself, and al-Hashd al-Shaabi, an umbrella of mainly Iran-backed armed factions, should not participate in the security measures dedicated to the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

"It is an indispensable matter. Grave vicissitudes might occur if it happened," he added.