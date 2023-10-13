Al-Sadr warns Biden against Middle East encroachment, calls for aid to Gaza

Shafaq News / During today’s Friday prayer sermon delivered by cleric Muhannad al-Musawi on behalf of Muqtada al-Sadr, the leader of the Sadrist Movement, al-Sadr issued a warning to US President Joe Biden regarding the continued "encroachment" into the Middle East to support Israel. He called on Iraqis to gather aid and send it to the besieged Gaza Strip through Syria or Egypt.

The sermon took place in Baghdad's Tahrir Square amidst a gathering of supporters of the Movement who are aligned with the Palestinian cause.

Addressing President Biden, al-Sadr stated, "Your encroachment into the Middle East will result in unexpected reactions, not from the submissive but from the Palestinian fighters and their supporters, as well as all Arab and Islamic nations ready to make great sacrifices. We await a sign from the faithful and righteous warriors, not from the corrupt and appeasers."

Al-Sadr also called upon peaceful protesters in Iraq to prepare a "Caravan of the flood" filled with food and water, stating, "Hopefully, we can deliver it to our people in Gaza after coordinating with Syria or Egypt. If we cannot, it will be a shame on the history of Islam and the Arab world."