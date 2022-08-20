Al-Sadr: wait for our next step

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, announced that he had submitted a proposal to the United Nations to sponsor a public debate with the "political parties," but the response was in vain.

"Dear Iraqi people, we would like to inform you that we submitted a proposal to the United Nations for dialogue but rather a live public debate with all the political parties. But, unfortunately, we did not see a substantial response from them, and they did not care about what was happening." Al-Sadr said on Twitter.

"We ask everyone to wait for our next step in the face of the policy of ignoring what happened to Iraq and its people due to corruption and dependency."

The leader of the Sadrist stressed that he would not conduct any more secret dialogue. "I do not hide anything from my people, and I will not sit with the corrupt and those who want evil, killing me, or undermining those who belong to us, the al-Sadr family."

Despite the efforts of the two main Shiite poles, the Sadrist Movement and the Coordination Framework (CF), to avoid a civil war, Iraq has reached a dangerous turn, and things may become out of control.

The current political deadlock is considered one of the most extended crises in the modern Iraqi regime since the Iraqi lawmakers failed to elect a new president of the republic and form a new government.

Amid this crisis, the Caretaker Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, invited the rival political parties to meet to seek a solution to the political deadlock as disputes escalated.

Iraqi President Barham Salih, Parliament Speaker Mohammed Al-Halbousi, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Iraq Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, and leaders of Iraqi factions met and discussed political deadlock in the country.

Al-Sadr did not attend the meeting.

A statement issued by Al-Kadhimi's office said that the participants "expressed their commitment to finding a solution to all crises through dialogue to preserve the unity of Iraq, the security and stability of its people."

They also called for an end to all forms of field, media, or political escalation and urged members of the Sadrist Movement. The latter have staged sit-in protests to engage in the national dialogue.

The leaders agreed to continue the dialogue to draw a legal and constitutional roadmap to address the current deadlock.

Faced with this cold reality, the Iraqis have only to wait to find out their fate, which is in the hands of the political class.