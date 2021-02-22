Report

Al-Sadr urges the government to act now following the Green Zone rocket attack

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-22T19:18:34+0000
Shafaq News / The Sadrist movement leader, Muqtada al-Sadr, called on the government not to sit idly by, following the rocket attack that targeted the Green Zone today.  

Al-Sadr said in a tweet, "using weapons, bombing and targeting diplomatic headquarters in Iraq is increasing... the danger that threatens the lives of Iraqi civilians increases, while the prestige of the state is diminishing everyday."

He added, "what does terrorizing citizens and endangering their lives have to do with resistance?"

"The government should not stand idly by", he concluded. 

The Security Media Cell revealed that two rockets landed today on the Green Zone, while the third landed in Al-Harithiya.

In a statement, the cell added, "the rockets were launched from Al-Salam neighborhood", noting, "Baghdad Operations Command units located the launcher." 

Furthermore, Baghdad's security source told Shafaq News agency that the C-RM air defense system did not detect any signals.  

Earlier today, The Security Media Cell said that two rockets landed inside the Green Zone in the center of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad. 

No causalities were registered. 

