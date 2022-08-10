Al-Sadr urges the Iraqi judiciary to dissolve the parliament before the next weekend

Shafaq News/ Powerful Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr called on the country's judiciary to dissolve the parliament by the end of next week, he said in a statement on Wednesday.

Al-Sadr urged the chairperson of the Supreme Judicial Council to take action following the expiration of the constitutional deadlines for naming a president and a prime minister.

"I am addressing the Iraqi judiciary that we hope it does it right, albeit political and security pressures and leaks here and there, by dissolving the parliament by the next weekend and authorizing the president of the republic to decide a date for an early election under a set of conditions we will announce later," he continued.

Al-Sadr warned that the "rebels will have a different stance if the people get disappointed once again," asking "the rebels, the members of the resigned Sadrist bloc, and other lawmakers to file complaints before the federal court via the committee in charge of the sit-ins."

Protesters rallied by al-Sadr and his Sadrist Movement tore down concrete barriers and entered the Green Zone, which houses government departments and foreign missions, before breaking into parliament and starting an open-ended sit-in last month.