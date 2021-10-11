Al-Sadr urges IHEC to expedite the announcement of the election results

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, called on the Independent High Electoral Commission in Iraq to expedite the announcement of the election results.

Al-Sadr said in a statement, "What should not be denied are the efforts of the High Commission, and the professionalism and great effort it has shown, but at the same time we are urging it to expedite the announcement of the results, and consider legal appeals to prevent attempts to falsify or disrupt the process through some illegal actions."

"We will also submit to any announcement made by the comission, we will fully accept it, and we will not resort to anything that does not follow the Sharia and law."

Earlier today, The Sadrist bloc revealed today that it had obtained more than 75 seats in the new Iraqi parliament.

The Sadrist bloc ran for the elections with 100 candidates distributed across the country.

The Sairoon coalition (which brings together the Sadrists, the Communist Party, and civilian technocrats), which is backed by al-Sadr, topped the last parliamentary elections in 2018, with 54 seats out of 329.