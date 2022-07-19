Al-Sadr to support al-Ameri's candidature for Premiership-sources

Shafaq News / Shafaq News agency learned that the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, asked Hadi al-Ameri, the head of al-Fatah coalition, to run for premiership.

Reliable sources told Shafaq News agency that al-Sadr already contacted al-Ameri, and confirmed that he will fully support his candidacy.

They added that the Coordination Framework is currently working to finalize the premiership file amid disagreements between its members over supporting the candidacy of second-class leaders of the CF, or extending Mustafa al-Kadhimi's mandate.

A series of leaked recordings, attributed to Former Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki appeared, in which he allegedly insults al-Sadr and al-Hashd al-Shaabi (PMF).

Al-Maliki said on Sunday that al-Hashd al-Shaabi's (PMF) leaders and members are "a whole nation of Jihadists".

"Since day one, I supported it (PMF), and stood against all attempts to target it."

He added, "Fabrications and falsification will never succeed in ruining my relationship with our armed forces and al-Hashd al-Shaabi, who are the protectors of the homeland, as well as the country's political process."